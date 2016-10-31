Seance
The Official Houdini Séance Returns to Milwaukee
This Halloween will mark the 90th anniversary of the untimely death of masterillusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini. The death of Houdini is, somewhatfittingly, stillshrouded in mystery and legend. But many believe, as Houdini himself did,.. more
Oct 31, 2016 2:39 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The final day of this month is the 90th anniversary of the death of one of the 20th century’s greatest performers. Harry Houdini had a long and elaborate career which started as an acrobat in a children’s circus, moved on to various circus acts an.. more
Oct 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Séance at MGAC
FromStonewall Rebellion to the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic, the latter part ofthe last century was a very explosive and dramatic time for a large, tragicallyshadowed portion of the culture. At the end of this month in conjunction withWorld A.. more
Nov 17, 2014 8:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Marcus Center Brings the Simple Joys of ‘Mamma Mia!’
The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts looks to keep spirits high in the new year with today’s mega-hit musical Mamma Mia!. The North American touring production of the ABBA-infused romance comes to Milwaukee for a one-week engagement Ja... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Revels in Sedaris’ ‘Santaland Diaries’
Amid a flurry of returning Christmas shows is Jonathan West’s production of David Sedaris’ The Santaland Diaries at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Tom Klubertanz stars as a struggling actor in New York who finds seasonal work as an elf ... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Gayngs @ First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Prom Night. Some aim to forget. Some aim to re-live. It’s apparent that last Friday evening at First Avenue in Minneapolis that prom night is an even to not only be relived for some, but an event to be reconfigured. “The Last Prom On Earth&... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews