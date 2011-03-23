Season Announcement
The Milwaukee Rep's Season Announcement
The Milwaukee Rep announced its 2011-2012 season a couple of days ago. Here are a few quick reactions with a little bit of background-- Ten Chimneys by Jeffrey Hatcher (the Midwest premiere)Former Milwukee Rep Artistic Director and current UWM .. more
Mar 23, 2011 12:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's 2011-2012 Season
(I found myself talking to Darrel Cherney before another powerfully executed Milwaukee Chamber Theatre show this past weekend. The talented actor, who had shown-up in a number of good performances here, has since moved to L.A. He’s back in town .. more
Feb 21, 2011 11:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Most Wanted Jamfest 2009
Milwaukee’s north-side rap scene has flourished in recent years, albeit largely below the radar. A super-sized bill at the Miramar Theatre tonight gives the spotlight to a generous sampling of Milwaukee’s talent, including Ray Rizzy, MME, R... more
May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Green
Chicago's Green was one of America's best power-pop bands of the late '80s-just before the The Planets ,CD Reviews more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews