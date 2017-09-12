RSS

Seattle Seahawks

daniels.jpg.jpe

The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more

Sep 12, 2017 10:31 AM Green Bay Packers

beatdown.jpg.jpe

Seattle has been a thorn in the side of the Packers since the beginning of the Russell Wilson era and the Fail Mary. If you were building the perfect anti-Packers, it would look a lot like the Seahawks. more

Dec 7, 2016 2:48 PM Green Bay Packers

packersjimbiever.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jim Biever/ Packers.com

When the Packers lost Eddie Lacy and Davante Adams I thought the Seahawks would probably run away with the game. Green Bay was already shorthanded without Jordy Nelson, having lost Sam Barrington to I,Sports more

Sep 21, 2015 1:35 PM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

aaronrodgers.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Next week the Packers play the Seahawks in what is likely to be the biggest game of the weekend. While you can’t learn much from one week of football, it can tell you something about tendencies, and,Sports more

Sep 15, 2015 9:15 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

lambeau.jpg.jpe

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM A&E Feature

aegateway.jpg.jpe

The Fairly Detached Observers talk about wheat the Green Bay Packers need to improve on for next year after their close loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 18. more

Jan 27, 2015 8:49 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

sports.jpg.jpe

To go by just the words, Richard Sherman didn't get his wish. “Don't you ever talk about me!” was part of his on-field tirade after making the play that put Seattle in the Super Bowl. But torrents of talk about Sherman have followed as t... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:01 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES