The Packers Won Bigger Than You Think… and So Did Atlanta
The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred.
Sep 12, 2017 Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Packers Face an Old Familiar Foe
Seattle has been a thorn in the side of the Packers since the beginning of the Russell Wilson era and the Fail Mary. If you were building the perfect anti-Packers, it would look a lot like the Seahawks.
Dec 7, 2016 Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Backups Shine in Huge Packer Victory
When the Packers lost Eddie Lacy and Davante Adams I thought the Seahawks would probably run away with the game. Green Bay was already shorthanded without Jordy Nelson, having lost Sam Barrington to I,Sports
Sep 21, 2015 Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Packers and Seahawks Learning from Week 1 Struggles
Next week the Packers play the Seahawks in what is likely to be the biggest game of the weekend. While you can't learn much from one week of football, it can tell you something about tendencies, and,Sports
Sep 15, 2015 Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Packers 2015: Past Due
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers' pre-season record and make their regular season predictions.
Sep 8, 2015 Frank Clines A&E Feature
After the Packers
The Fairly Detached Observers talk about wheat the Green Bay Packers need to improve on for next year after their close loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 18.
Jan 27, 2015 Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
Richard Sherman: Method To The Madness?
To go by just the words, Richard Sherman didn't get his wish. "Don't you ever talk about me!" was part of his on-field tirade after making the play that put Seattle in the Super Bowl. But torrents of talk about Sherman have followed as t...
Jan 29, 2014 Frank Clines More Sports