Sebastian Stan
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Captain America: Winter Soldier
The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more
Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 4
Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he’s an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washin... more
Apr 4, 2014 6:35 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips