Second Amendment
Stopping Everyday Acts of Terrorism
Republicans say they worry about everyday Americans losing their Constitutional rights. What? The right to stockpile enormous arsenals of weapons of mass murder? more
Dec 8, 2015 9:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
The Republican Failure on Gun Violence
It’s hopeless to expect Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to lift a finger to save lives in Milwaukee during the current shock wave of gun violence across the city. It was no surprise that even as the stories about gun deaths in ... more
Apr 28, 2015 10:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 66 Comments
Free Speech for Billionaires
If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more
May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more
Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Taking a Stand Against Gun Violence
Jeri Bonavia is the executive director of WAVE Educational Fund, a statewide, grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence. more
Apr 25, 2013 4:47 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
Soft on Crime: Protecting the 'Second Amendment Rights' of Thugs and Terrorists
What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more
Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM Joe Conason News Features
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more
Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Second Amendment vs. The First Amendment
After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more
Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: The Split Within the National Rifle Association
The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more
Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Slaughter of Innocents
If the Christmastime slaughter of 20 beautiful little children and six adults who loved them isn’t enough to move gutless politicians of both parties to pass sensible gun regulations, nothing will more
Dec 17, 2012 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Weapons of Mass Destruction
The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments