The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

 Ben Stiller must be a fan of Danny Kaye; perhapsthat explains his 2013 remake of Kaye’s 1947 comedy, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty . Older Baby Boomers (and theirparents) will remember when “Walter Mitty” was a famili.. more

Apr 19, 2014 12:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Movies have enjoyed wide appeal since the dawn of the nickelodeon. However, no one could have imagined that cinema would become a disposable subset of a gargantuan tentacled monster called computerized entertainment, reducing the 20th centu... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:24 PM Film Reviews

47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Film Clips

David Sirota is the author of the best-selling books"Hostile Takeover" and &quo ,News Features more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

