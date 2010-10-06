RSS

Secrets Of A Soccer Mom

From Journal-Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt's Twitter: "Brewers GM Doug Melvin just denied the report that Bob Brenly will be the next manger. Said he hasn't interviewed anybody. So false alarm." "Melvin had this to say about Brenly rumor: 'Unless som.. more

Oct 6, 2010 3:39 PM More Sports

If Yunte Huang seems conflicted over Charlie Chan, the reasons are rooted in the civil rights struggles of the 1960s and ‘70s. The Chinese-born literary scholar, now a professor at University of California Santa Barbara, encountered the fictional.. more

Sep 20, 2010 12:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

Fourth century Ethiopian Coptic book binding%u23AFThis esoteric art form captured Daniel Essig's attention when he worked for a professor in photography in Iowa City.  He originally learned the technique through email and snail mail, whi.. more

Sep 5, 2010 1:33 PM Visual Arts

blogimage5747.jpe

Six weeks after they released their self-titled debut EP for free through Bandcamp, nobody knows for sure who Guards are. Their vague Bandcamp page is their only web presence, and all a Google search for the group turns up are blog posts about the.. more

Aug 25, 2010 1:35 PM On Music

blogimage5916.jpe

To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. ... more

Mar 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5840.jpe

To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. ... more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5830.jpe

To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. ... more

Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5753.jpe

To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. ... more

Mar 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5747.jpe

To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. ... more

Mar 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Milwaukee Shakespeare's closure has left a chasm in the city's Shakespeare offerings-one t As You Like It ,Theater more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES