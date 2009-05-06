Sedar
I've been laughing for at least 5 minutes
This is on Adam McCalvy's MLB blog. The Brewers have been on fire of late, but one of their coaches took things a bit too far on Monday night.pants.jpgEd Sedar, Milwaukee's fun-loving first base coach, stood too close to the portable heater statio.. more
Sveum, Casto and Sedar to return as coaches - Maddux's status up
This article on the Brewers' official site says that Bill Castro, Dale Sveum and Ed Sedar will remain as coaches in the Brewers organization. Good for Sveum, who all but thought he was out the door.Noticeably absent from that list is Mike Maddux.T.. more
Brewers vs. Padres
The San Diego Padres will say farewell to Milwaukee—at least for now—after they finish up their four-game series against the Brewers today at 1:05 p.m.
