You Can'T See Me
The Young Revelators: All I See
Milwaukee’s Young Revelators have beaten the sophomore album jinx. On All I See, the band’s roots remain firmly in ’70s-era blues rock, complete with tour de force slide guitar on some numbers along with Hendrix-style incendiary funk rock more
Jan 12, 2016 2:19 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Gong: I See You (Madfish)
After almost a half-century, the multinational band of freaks known as Gong keeps making noise. I See You is handsomely packaged in a sturdy digibook with detailed background on each of the 12 songs; it is, bluntly put, more than expected. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:52 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Stream Kiings' New Song with Christine Hoberg, "You Can't See Me"
During their short time together so far, Chris Siegel and Sean Foran's production duo Kiings has functioned primarily a remix project, posting remixes online and earlier this year releasing Warehouses Possessed by the City , an EP of remixes of fe.. more
Jun 17, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee