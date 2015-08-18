The Seeds Of Banquo
Iannone Writes a Riveting Rivalry
The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more
Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Edwin Booth and 'Macbeth' Explored by Theater Red
The big view of history can be ugly. To many, the name Edwin Booth sounds vaguely familiar. His brother John Wilkes Booth is better known. Both were actors. One assassinated Abraham Lincoln. The other was...Edwin Booth. Those who know the history .. more
May 20, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
China Shop Matador
Milwaukee's multicultural funk/disco/rock quintet China Shop Matador revisits the post-punk dance proffered by early ’80s New York City labels such as 99 and ZE, with a healthy appreciation for the edgier accessibility of Prince and more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews