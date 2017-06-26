RSS

Segregation

fairhousingmarch.jpg.jpe

Throughout July, the Wauwatosa Historical Society will hosta traveling exhibit titled “Crossing the Line" to help commemorate the 50thAnniversary of Milwaukee’s fair housing marches. The exhibit will be hosted at the Little Red Store (.. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:27 PM Around MKE

reggiejackson.jpg.jpe

“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

blacklives.jpg.jpe

I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

news2.jpg.jpe

Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more

Sep 29, 2015 9:27 PM News Features 5 Comments

news1_johndaniels.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM News Features 7 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee founder Jeramey Jannene to discuss the recent drastic changes to Milwaukee cab culture. Uber and Lyft have finally been legaliz.. more

Jul 25, 2014 1:25 PM On Music 2 Comments

integrated_loc_may17.jpg.jpe

Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more

May 14, 2014 2:03 AM News Features 1 Comments

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more

Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

bookpre.jpg.jpe

In The Third Coast: When Chicago Built the American Dream, Chicago native Thomas Dyja transports readers to a time in the Windy City’s recent past when artists and innovators flourished. Focusing on the years between more

Apr 19, 2013 5:07 PM Books

film1.jpg.jpe

When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more

Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM Film Reviews

blogimage19684.jpe

America's Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) may have closed its doors, but the Milwaukee institution recently opened a window to the world by relaunching as a virtual museum... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage7014.jpe

“Grim.”That's what R.L. McNeeley called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee.Take, for example, some of these facts: Only 28% of Milwaukee's black families had two parents in 2000, down from 6.. more

Jun 22, 2011 8:06 PM Daily Dose

blogimage13700.jpe

One of the most traditional-minded of all the musicians that rose to prominence during the ’60s blues revival, John Hammond made his career delivering intense, occasionally gritty renditions of classics and obscurities from the American more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10517.jpe

Last year’s film release of Julie & Julia, a comedy that intertwines the story of Julia Child's start in the cooking profession with blogger Julie Powell's challenge to cook every recipe in Child's first book in one year, reminded some and ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage7014.jpe

Until 2007, the band never had an album debut at number one on the Billboard charts, then along came the country-tinged Lost Highway, a disc Jon has referred to as “a Bon Jovi album influenced by Nashville.” And since 2006, th,Today in M... more

Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1942.jpe

Nov 12, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage1942.jpe

Having been an active participantin the court-ordered busing to integrate Milwaukee&rsquo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES