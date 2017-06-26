Segregation
Wauwatosa’s Civil Rights Struggle Honored with Special Exhibit
Throughout July, the Wauwatosa Historical Society will hosta traveling exhibit titled “Crossing the Line" to help commemorate the 50thAnniversary of Milwaukee’s fair housing marches. The exhibit will be hosted at the Little Red Store (.. more
Reggie Jackson on Milwaukee’s Racial Segregation
“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more
Speaking Truth to Milwaukee
I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Waukesha’s Water Request Could Violate Civil Rights Law
Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more
John Daniels on Milwaukee: ‘Everybody’s Got to Feel Part of the Rising Tide’
Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more
This Week on The Disclaimer: Uber and Lyft Want to Have it All
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee founder Jeramey Jannene to discuss the recent drastic changes to Milwaukee cab culture. Uber and Lyft have finally been legaliz.. more
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
The Vouchers That Ate the State
“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more
Black Holocaust Museum Moves Online
America's Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) may have closed its doors, but the Milwaukee institution recently opened a window to the world by relaunching as a virtual museum... more
Milwaukee Today: NAACP's Report on the City's African Americans
“Grim.”That's what R.L. McNeeley called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee.Take, for example, some of these facts: Only 28% of Milwaukee's black families had two parents in 2000, down from 6.. more
Ending Busing
Having been an active participantin the court-ordered busing to integrate Milwaukee&rsquo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
