Segway Tour Milwaukee Wi Lakefro
Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear to Honor Fifth Anniversary with ‘Founder’s Day’
On Sunday, July 23, the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear willcelebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual Founder’s Day event. Thecelebration has grown into a mini-festival, with an afternoon’s worth ofentertainment scheduled and a variety .. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Bare with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more
Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
PressureCast: Who Cares About Backwards Compatibility? (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Five)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Jun 9, 2017 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Making a Difference for People With TMJ
Approximately 35 million people suffer from some degree of temporomandibular joint disorder, commonly called TMJ. For more than two decades Terrie Cowley, president and co-founder of the TMJ Association (TMJA), has been striving to raise aw... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Anaba Tea Room: Exotic Varieties in a Unique Setting
When you first enter Shorewood’s Garden Room, it seems like an unlikely place for a restaurant. In fact, it feels more like you are walking into a garden center. But this is no ordinary place. Continue down a level and you will find the Ana... more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments