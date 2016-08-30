Seiu
Nursing Home Staffers Want a Raise
Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Home Care Workers Fight for Their Rights
Home care workers provide a valuable service for our community’s frailest elderly individuals. They make sure that seniors can stay in their homes, safely and in good health, instead of forcing them to live in nursing homes or causing enorm... more
Oct 13, 2015 8:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Endorsement: Eyon Biddle for Milwaukee Common Council District 15
The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more
Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Marina Dimitrijevic Will Run for Assembly
Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more
Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Citizens Inspect County Buildings, Give Walker an F
A people’s inspection tour of crumbling Milwaukee County facilities turned up some damning evidence of County Executive Scott Walker’s management style. After reviewing the exteriors of five county-owned structurestwo of which are closed beca.. more
Aug 20, 2010 10:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Some Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin Policies Will Spike 17%
Feb 24, 2010 7:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Beatallica w/ Adler’s Appetite
The joke should have grown stale by now—band mashes up Beatles favorites with Metallica lyrics and a thrash-metal attitude—but Milwaukee’s Beatallica keeps finding ways to keep it fresh. The group’s latest album, Sgt. Hetfield&rsqu more
Mar 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, April 9
A rootsy, Washington-based folk-pop songstress with a growing adult contemporary following thanks in part to her "Grey's Anatomy" soundtrack exposure, Brandi Carlile will return to Milwaukee for a performance at The Pabst Theater on Thursday, Apri.. more
Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Intellectual Discourse
Perhaps the most fundamental task for any stage actor is drawing an audience into a story Roses In December ,Theater more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
Health Care’s Racial Gap
Juneteenth 2008 celebrated, as it always does, the day in 1865 on which slaves in Texaslearned that they had been emancipated. But this year’s Juneteenthcelebration also was a day of action for Milwaukee’s African-Americanresidents and health... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments