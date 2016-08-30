RSS

Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

Home care workers provide a valuable service for our community’s frailest elderly individuals. They make sure that seniors can stay in their homes, safely and in good health, instead of forcing them to live in nursing homes or causing enorm... more

Oct 13, 2015 8:26 PM News Features 4 Comments

The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more

Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM News Features

Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more

Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM News Features

A people’s inspection tour of crumbling Milwaukee County facilities turned up some damning evidence of County Executive Scott Walker’s management style. After reviewing the exteriors of five county-owned structurestwo of which are closed beca.. more

Aug 20, 2010 10:29 PM Daily Dose

Feb 24, 2010 7:21 PM Daily Dose

The joke should have grown stale by now—band mashes up Beatles favorites with Metallica lyrics and a thrash-metal attitude—but Milwaukee’s Beatallica keeps finding ways to keep it fresh. The group’s latest album, Sgt. Hetfield&rsqu more

Mar 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

A rootsy, Washington-based folk-pop songstress with a growing adult contemporary following thanks in part to her "Grey's Anatomy" soundtrack exposure, Brandi Carlile will return to Milwaukee for a performance at The Pabst Theater on Thursday, Apri.. more

Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Perhaps the most fundamental task for any stage actor is drawing an audience into a story Roses In December ,Theater more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Juneteenth 2008 celebrated, as it always does, the day in 1865 on which slaves in Texaslearned that they had been emancipated. But this year’s Juneteenthcelebration also was a day of action for Milwaukee’s African-Americanresidents and health... more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

