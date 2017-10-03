RSS

Selena Milewski

Selena Milewski is a staff writer and copy editor for the Shepherd Express. Her writing contributions include theater reviews, A&E feature articles, Off the Cuff interviews and articles for special issues such as the Best of Milwaukee Winners Guide. In addition to her work for the Shepherd, Selena is a local actor, performs at ComedySportz and is a member of the long-form improv troupe Good Landers. 

Photo Credit: Tony Duvall

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues its four-year cycle of plays by celebrated Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar with The Who and the What, a piece loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:12 PM Theater

TU-KA Getty Images/iStockphoto

All The Great Books (Abridged), a masterpiece in literature condensation by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, runs Oct. 5-29 at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:27 PM A&E Feature

Boulevard Theatre’s season opens with Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor’s gracefully written and insightfully performed Small Things. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Key to Change, an initiative from Downtown Milwaukee, BID #21, aims to address chronic homelessness in the area. more

Sep 25, 2017 9:52 AM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more

Sep 19, 2017 4:18 PM News Features

Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Eat/Drink

Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM A&E Feature

This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Eat/Drink

The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

Bill Siel of Kenosha News

Lakeside Players’ excellently stark production of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, Othello, Moor of Venice, placed the Bard’s still relevant exploration of racism, unhealthy gender relations and social “othering" into the context of the “... more

Aug 10, 2017 10:07 AM Theater

Five years after the infamous Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek, Milwaukee’s Sikh community continues to rally for tolerance and cultural understanding. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:44 PM News Features

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Theater

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more

May 9, 2017 1:26 PM A&E Feature

Marquette University closed its season with a visually stunning and well-executed naval salute to the musical theater of yesteryear. Under Ray Jivoff’s stage direction and Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s choreography, a talented ensemble of actor-s... more

Apr 24, 2017 11:04 AM Theater

Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of George Brant’s Grounded is an ambitious and timely production that features a gripping one-woman performance from Jessie Fisher as a grounded U.S. fighter pilot operating drones from a trailer in Nev... more

Feb 28, 2017 1:58 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Rebecca Gilman’s drama, Luna Gale, is an unflinching look into the timely issue of our country’s over-burdened foster care system. more

Jan 23, 2017 11:07 AM Theater

