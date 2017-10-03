Selena Milewski is a staff writer and copy editor for the Shepherd Express. Her writing contributions include theater reviews, A&E feature articles, Off the Cuff interviews and articles for special issues such as the Best of Milwaukee Winners Guide. In addition to her work for the Shepherd, Selena is a local actor, performs at ComedySportz and is a member of the long-form improv troupe Good Landers.
Faith and Gender Politics in The Rep’s ‘The Who and the What’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues its four-year cycle of plays by celebrated Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar with The Who and the What, a piece loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
In Tandem Reprises a Reduced Shakespeare Company Favorite
All The Great Books (Abridged), a masterpiece in literature condensation by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, runs Oct. 5-29 at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:27 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Humor and Heart in Boulevard's 'Small Things'
Boulevard Theatre’s season opens with Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor’s gracefully written and insightfully performed Small Things. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Key to Change Initiative Addresses Homelessness in Downtown Milwaukee
Key to Change, an initiative from Downtown Milwaukee, BID #21, aims to address chronic homelessness in the area. more
Sep 25, 2017 9:52 AM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Film Festival Offers Movies and Cinematic Experiences
The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more
Sep 19, 2017 4:18 PM Selena Milewski News Features
Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural
Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition
Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Educating the Whole Child at Milwaukee High School of the Arts
Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Margarita Festival Comes to Catalano Square
This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Patrick Schmitz' 'Comedy of Othello' an Uproarious Lesson on The Bard
The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Spare, Militaristic ‘Othello’ for Our Era
Lakeside Players’ excellently stark production of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, Othello, Moor of Venice, placed the Bard’s still relevant exploration of racism, unhealthy gender relations and social “othering" into the context of the “... more
Aug 10, 2017 10:07 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Chardhi Kala, Relentless Optimism
Five years after the infamous Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek, Milwaukee’s Sikh community continues to rally for tolerance and cultural understanding. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:44 PM Selena Milewski News Features
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Tarantino-Style 'Titus' from Off the Wall
Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Selena Milewski Theater
'Only We Know Best—At the Town Hall Meeting'
Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more
May 9, 2017 1:26 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Marquette Closes Season with Panache in ‘Anything Goes’
Marquette University closed its season with a visually stunning and well-executed naval salute to the musical theater of yesteryear. Under Ray Jivoff’s stage direction and Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s choreography, a talented ensemble of actor-s... more
Apr 24, 2017 11:04 AM Selena Milewski Theater
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Milwaukee Rep's 'Glass Menagerie' a Gritty Portrait of Mental Illness
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Milwaukee Rep's 'Grounded' Humanizes Technological Warfare
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of George Brant’s Grounded is an ambitious and timely production that features a gripping one-woman performance from Jessie Fisher as a grounded U.S. fighter pilot operating drones from a trailer in Nev... more
Feb 28, 2017 1:58 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘Luna Gale’ Probes the Human Drama
Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Rebecca Gilman’s drama, Luna Gale, is an unflinching look into the timely issue of our country’s over-burdened foster care system. more
Jan 23, 2017 11:07 AM Selena Milewski Theater