Self Destruckt
A Lesson Before Dying With Uprooted
Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more
Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ending A Busy Week's openings With Peking Acrobats
I rounded-out a very busy week (6 shows in five days) with a performance of the Peking Acrobats at the Marcus Center. It’s fun, brightly colored tribute to the human nervous system. When compared against the stunning variety of beauty inherent .. more
Mar 28, 2011 10:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
August 6 - August 12
The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Murder Junkies w/ Brass Tacks
The Murder Junkies were the final band of the feces-eating, self-mutilating punk icon GG Allin, touring with him from his 1991 release from prison (where he’d been held on charges of torturing a woman) until the overdose that killed him in ... more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee