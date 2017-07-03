Selfmadehero

RSS

With Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords, Italian artist Paolo Bacilieri offers an imaginative illustrated history of crossword puzzles. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:49 PM Books

The African American performer Josephine Baker led a remarkable life, amply transcribed and pictured in a thick new graphic biography, Josephine Baker, by writer Jose-Luis Bocquet and illustrator Catel Muller. more

May 30, 2017 2:27 PM Books

The art of Paul Gauguin, among the most distinctive early modern painters, represented modernism’s paradoxical drive to embrace the primeval. Gauguin: The Other World by Italian artist Fabrizio Dori is an imaginative, sometimes hallucinator... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:54 PM Books

Agatha Christie remains one of the world’s bestselling writers and her stories continue to play out on film and in television series. The authors of this colorfully illustrated graphic novel explore the links between life and fiction. more

May 3, 2016 1:02 PM Books

A graphic novelization of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that conveys the intent of the original story. more

Mar 17, 2015 7:57 PM Books

In 1919, the Italian futurist poet, novelist, screenwriter and aviator Gabriele D'Annunzio marshaled a private army and seized the Adriatic seaport of Fiume. In the confusion of post-World War I Europe, D'Annunzio was able to rule more

Mar 14, 2013 1:08 AM Books

