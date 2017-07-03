Selfmadehero
Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords (SelfMadeHero), by Paolo Bacilieri
With Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords, Italian artist Paolo Bacilieri offers an imaginative illustrated history of crossword puzzles. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:49 PM David Luhrssen Books
Josephine Baker (SelfMadeHero), by Jose-Luis Bocquet and Catel Muller
The African American performer Josephine Baker led a remarkable life, amply transcribed and pictured in a thick new graphic biography, Josephine Baker, by writer Jose-Luis Bocquet and illustrator Catel Muller. more
May 30, 2017 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
Gauguin: The Other World (SelfMadeHero), by Fabrizio Dori
The art of Paul Gauguin, among the most distinctive early modern painters, represented modernism’s paradoxical drive to embrace the primeval. Gauguin: The Other World by Italian artist Fabrizio Dori is an imaginative, sometimes hallucinator... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:54 PM David Luhrssen Books
Agatha: The Real Life of Agatha Christie (SelfMadeHero), by Anne Martinetti, Guillaume Lebeau and Alexandre Franc
Agatha Christie remains one of the world’s bestselling writers and her stories continue to play out on film and in television series. The authors of this colorfully illustrated graphic novel explore the links between life and fiction. more
May 3, 2016 1:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
Pride and Prejudice (SelfMadeHero), by Jane Austen, Ian Edginton and Robert Deas
A graphic novelization of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that conveys the intent of the original story. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
Black Paths (SelfMadeHero), by David B.
In 1919, the Italian futurist poet, novelist, screenwriter and aviator Gabriele D'Annunzio marshaled a private army and seized the Adriatic seaport of Fiume. In the confusion of post-World War I Europe, D'Annunzio was able to rule more
Mar 14, 2013 1:08 AM David Luhrssen Books