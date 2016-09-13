Semi-Twang
Lil’ Rev: Claw and Hammer (Fountain of Uke)
Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more
Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Labor Day Festival Coming to Summerfest Grounds
Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more
Aug 23, 2016 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Delta Routine Put the Pieces Together
The Delta Routine’s latest album, You and Your Lion, is the band’s first with Semi-Twang’s Mike Hoffman as a member of the band. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:47 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
25 Years of Shank Hall
When Peter Jest opened Shank Hall in 1989, he was adamant about what he didn’t want the space to be: a bar. The club would serve drinks, of course—this is Milwaukee, after all—but it was to be a concert venue more
Nov 4, 2014 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Icy Plunge: John and Jodi Eastberg hosted their yearly New Year’s Day/post-Polar Bear Plunge at their cozy Cotswoldian East Side abode. Warming near the fire was a school of brave dippers, including the hostess, an Alverno professor; eco-bu... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:24 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more
Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Preserving “Original, Local Music
In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more
Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
No More Salty Tears
Nothing is forever in rock anymore, least of all breakups. Whether local heroes or global superstars, defunct bands regroup nowadays with alarming regularity. Many of them downright suck; many more reemerge as mere outlines more
Mar 20, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Museum Milestone: Jim Kelly, head of exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM), had planned to complete a half-century tenure there. But budgets cut short his plan at the 48-year mark. The effervescent Irishman was, however... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Cover Milwaukee @ Todd Wehr Auditorium
Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Justin Scott
Croaking isn't such a bad thing—at least, not in the case of Milwaukee folkie Justin Scott's voice. As the Crow Flies finds him roughly divided between tragedy and triumph, sometimes within the same song. His distinctive vocal instrument s more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Helping a Friend in Need
If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Semi-Twang @ Shank Hall
Perhaps Semi-Twang was guilty of being ahead of its time. In 1988 the Milwaukee band released its debut album, Salty Tears, on Warner Bros. at the height of MTV, big hair and synthesizers. In hindsight John Sieger's Nashville-by-way-of-Memp... more
Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears. Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the commercial b more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee