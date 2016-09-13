RSS

Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more

Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM Album Reviews

Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more

Aug 23, 2016 5:39 PM Around MKE

Photo Credit: Ricky Hartle

The Delta Routine’s latest album, You and Your Lion, is the band’s first with Semi-Twang’s Mike Hoffman as a member of the band. more

Feb 10, 2015 5:47 PM Local Music

When Peter Jest opened Shank Hall in 1989, he was adamant about what he didn’t want the space to be: a bar. The club would serve drinks, of course—this is Milwaukee, after all—but it was to be a concert venue more

Nov 4, 2014 8:11 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

Icy Plunge: John and Jodi Eastberg hosted their yearly New Year’s Day/post-Polar Bear Plunge at their cozy Cotswoldian East Side abode. Warming near the fire was a school of brave dippers, including the hostess, an Alverno professor; eco-bu... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:24 AM Around MKE

Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more

Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more

Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM This Week in Milwaukee

In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more

Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Local Music

Nothing is forever in rock anymore, least of all breakups. Whether local heroes or global superstars, defunct bands regroup nowadays with alarming regularity. Many of them downright suck; many more reemerge as mere outlines more

Mar 20, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

Museum Milestone: Jim Kelly, head of exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM), had planned to complete a half-century tenure there. But budgets cut short his plan at the 48-year mark. The effervescent Irishman was, however... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Croaking isn't such a bad thing—at least, not in the case of Milwaukee folkie Justin Scott's voice. As the Crow Flies finds him roughly divided between tragedy and triumph, sometimes within the same song. His distinctive vocal instrument s more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Perhaps Semi-Twang was guilty of being ahead of its time. In 1988 the Milwaukee band released its debut album, Salty Tears, on Warner Bros. at the height of MTV, big hair and synthesizers. In hindsight John Sieger's Nashville-by-way-of-Memp... more

Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears. Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the commercial b more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

