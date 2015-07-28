RSS

Sen. Russ Feingold

chancetherapper.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/chancetherapper

Chicago's Chance the Rapper announced himself as one of hip-hop's most exciting young voices with his jazzy, joyous 2013 breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap , and he made good on that promise this year with Surf , his latest (even jazzier, even more joy.. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:30 PM On Music

 Oneof the pleasures for parents entertaining their kids with the ScholasticStorybook Treasures DVD series are the familiar voices from film and televisionnarrating the animated shorts. The latest Scholastic release, “Robot Zot: MyFi.. more

Nov 12, 2012 6:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11897.jpe

Wisconsin voters know Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold very well. They know that even if they disagree with him on an issue, Feingold will stand firmly on his principles rather than pander to whatever is politically popular.Voters don’t know F... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Runners-up:Mayor Tom Barrett, Sen. Herb Kohl,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES