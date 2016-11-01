RSS

For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM News 9 Comments

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM News 5 Comments

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she’s taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she’s been focusing on improving rail safety ... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 10 Comments

Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM News Features 12 Comments

Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he’srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he’sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th.. more

May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more

May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Taking Liberties

State SenatePresident Mike Ellis is probably regretting having a few drinks with a palrecently at Inn on the Park—the friend had a hidden camera that was recordingevery boast Ellis made.“I don’t need to kissanybody’s ass,” Ellis says on the.. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:41 PM Daily Dose

The most surprising thing to most state residents about Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson filing a lawsuit against Obamacare is that the Republican senator is doing anything at all. more

Jan 15, 2014 4:58 PM Taking Liberties

Meanwhile, Wyden has also accumulated considerable seniority, despite his youthful demeanor (and a new baby at home). With the announced retirement of Sen more

May 20, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more

Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM News Features

Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened.For the first time in almost two decades, the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire. more

Feb 5, 2013 11:43 PM News Features

One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more

Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Taking Liberties

The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Taking Liberties

You won’t find two candidates more diametrically opposed, former Gov. Tommy Thompson told a Milwaukee Press Club gathering earlier this month about his attempt to beat Democratic Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin on Nov. 6... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

Ask corporate executives what they really want in a legislator, and they probably won't use word... more

Sep 28, 2012 11:47 AM News Features

The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more

Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Taking Liberties

