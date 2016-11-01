Senate
Return Russ Feingold to the U.S. Senate
For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 9 Comments
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
Return Russ Feingold to the Senate
This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Who Will Earn Your Vote?
Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wisconsin’s Issues
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she’s taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she’s been focusing on improving rail safety ... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Russ Feingold Looks Ahead to 2016
Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more
Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM Louis Fortis News Features 12 Comments
Why 2016 Will Be Russ Feingold's Year
Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he’srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he’sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th.. more
May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Wars Within Wars in Divided Wisconsin
Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more
May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Who Set Up Mike Ellis?
State SenatePresident Mike Ellis is probably regretting having a few drinks with a palrecently at Inn on the Park—the friend had a hidden camera that was recordingevery boast Ellis made.“I don’t need to kissanybody’s ass,” Ellis says on the.. more
Apr 9, 2014 8:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Ron Johnson vs. Health Care
The most surprising thing to most state residents about Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson filing a lawsuit against Obamacare is that the Republican senator is doing anything at all. more
Jan 15, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Newsmaker Memo: An Interview with Ron Wyden, the Senate's Powerful Policy Wonk
Meanwhile, Wyden has also accumulated considerable seniority, despite his youthful demeanor (and a new baby at home). With the announced retirement of Sen more
May 20, 2013 12:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
When Democracy Fails
So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more
Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Soft on Crime: Protecting the 'Second Amendment Rights' of Thugs and Terrorists
What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more
Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM Joe Conason News Features
Out-State Legislators Will Determine the Future of Milwaukee County at Committee Hearing on April 10 in Madison
Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more
Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Violence Against Women Act On the Brink
Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened.For the first time in almost two decades, the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire. more
Feb 5, 2013 11:43 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Day in History
One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more
Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Tommy Thompson’s Brazen Hypocrisy
The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Tammy vs. Tommy
You won’t find two candidates more diametrically opposed, former Gov. Tommy Thompson told a Milwaukee Press Club gathering earlier this month about his attempt to beat Democratic Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin on Nov. 6... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Choice Between Automatons and Leaders
Ask corporate executives what they really want in a legislator, and they probably won't use word... more
Sep 28, 2012 11:47 AM David Sirota News Features
Turning Point in the Elections
The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more
Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties