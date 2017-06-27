Sendik'S
Milwaukee's Howling Wolf BBQ Sauce Adds Zest to Meat and Veggies
Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
The Naked Baker Strips Cookies of Artificial Ingredients
A profile of Sue Knutson and her expanding, gluten-free cookie shop, The Naked Baker. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Fresh Milwaukee Salsa from That Salsa Lady
Angela Moragne and her daughter, Stevey Pitts, both used to work for ACORN, but since 2011 have run That Salsa Lady, a locally sourced salsa business that frequents local farmers markets and offers event catering. more
Dec 2, 2014 9:13 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Becky’s Blissful Bakery
Rebecca Scarberry’s Becky’s Blissful Bakery celebrates its third year of being featured in Williams-Sonoma’s holiday collection with a variety of seasonal caramels. The Oxford Companion to Food, edited by Tom Jaine, provides an encyclopedia... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:13 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Urban Farming With Milwaukee’s Central Greens
Milwaukee’s newest urban farm, Central Greens, opened in March 2013 and has been providing the Milwaukee metro area with wonderful fresh herbs, greens and fish. Like their fellow local urban farmers more
Jan 10, 2014 1:36 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Bolzano's Artisanal, Dry-Cured Salami
Scott Buer considers himself a brewer of sorts, but instead of crafting beer, he makes dry-cured meats. The process behind the two is surprisingly similar, he explains. In both cases, you're fermenting a product to create unique, natural fl... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Appreciating Pasta
When his desire for a different lifestyle inspired him to move from New Yorkto Madison, R For more information, check out www.rpspasta.com. ,Eat/Drink more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Caring for Cows
As wenavigate the current financial climate, word of capitalism’s weak spotsfills For more information, visit www.redbarnfamilyfarms.com, www.americanhumane.org or www.west ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview