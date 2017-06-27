RSS

Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

A profile of Sue Knutson and her expanding, gluten-free cookie shop, The Naked Baker. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:19 PM Eat/Drink

Photo from That Salsa Lady

Angela Moragne and her daughter, Stevey Pitts, both used to work for ACORN, but since 2011 have run That Salsa Lady, a locally sourced salsa business that frequents local farmers markets and offers event catering. more

Dec 2, 2014 9:13 PM Eat/Drink

Photo from Blissful Bakery

Rebecca Scarberry’s Becky’s Blissful Bakery celebrates its third year of being featured in Williams-Sonoma’s holiday collection with a variety of seasonal caramels. The Oxford Companion to Food, edited by Tom Jaine, provides an encyclopedia... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:13 PM Eat/Drink

Milwaukee’s newest urban farm, Central Greens, opened in March 2013 and has been providing the Milwaukee metro area with wonderful fresh herbs, greens and fish. Like their fellow local urban farmers more

Jan 10, 2014 1:36 AM Dining Preview

Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more

Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Dining Preview

Scott Buer considers himself a brewer of sorts, but instead of crafting beer, he makes dry-cured meats. The process behind the two is surprisingly similar, he explains. In both cases, you're fermenting a product to create unique, natural fl... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

When his desire for a different lifestyle inspired him to move from New York to Madison, For more information, check out www.rpspasta.com.

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

As we navigate the current financial climate, word of capitalism's weak spots fills For more information, visit www.redbarnfamilyfarms.com, www.americanhumane.org

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES