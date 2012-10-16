Seniors
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan got booed at the AARP meeting last week while he tried to explain that his plan for Medicare—and his desire to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA)—would actually help seniors... more
Sep 26, 2012 3:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Looking for that ‘47%,’ Mitt?
While Mitt Romney may well wish he had expressed himself more "elegantly" at the swanky more
Sep 25, 2012 10:50 PM Joe Conason News Features
Sep 12, 2012 4:47 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Defying the Law of the Land
What are you reminded of when Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin joins Southern Govs. Bobby Jindal... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: When Money Talks
The national media got part of the story right. Last week's recall election was highly influenced by the $80 million spent on campaign ads, mailers, robocalls and ongoing fundraising efforts... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
May 14 - May 20
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bay Players Stages Senior Follies
The Bay Players’ Director Raymond Bradford has announced the theatre company’s Spring show . . . it’s a light comedy by Billy St. John centered around a group of seniors in a retirement home. Billy St. John’s 2002 comedy Senior Follies has the kin.. more
Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Twenty Years of Supersuckers
The Supersuckers are the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world. It says so right Must've Been High ,Music Feature more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature 3 Comments
Souvenir
In an era when celebrities (including some “American Idol” contestants) find Souvenir ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee