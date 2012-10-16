RSS

Seniors

biden_v._ryan_1_s640x417.jpg.jpe

Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more

Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Taking Liberties

pauly.jpg.jpe

Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan got booed at the AARP meeting last week while he tried to explain that his plan for Medicare—and his desire to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA)—would actually help seniors... more

Sep 26, 2012 3:24 PM News Features

mitt.jpg.jpe

While Mitt Romney may well wish he had expressed himself more "elegantly" at the swanky more

Sep 25, 2012 10:50 PM News Features

pauly.jpg.jpe

While Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan has claimed that his plans to voucherize Medicare wouldn’t affect... more

Sep 12, 2012 4:47 PM News Features

blogimage19165.jpe

What are you reminded of when Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin joins Southern Govs. Bobby Jindal... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

blogimage18969.jpe

The national media got part of the story right. Last week's recall election was highly influenced by the $80 million spent on campaign ads, mailers, robocalls and ongoing fundraising efforts... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage6552.jpe

Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The Bay Players’ Director Raymond Bradford has announced the theatre company’s Spring show . . . it’s a light comedy by Billy St. John centered around a group of seniors in a retirement home. Billy St. John’s 2002 comedy Senior Follies has the kin.. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3170.jpe

  The Supersuckers are the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world. It says so right Must've Been High ,Music Feature more

Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature 3 Comments

blogimage1265.jpe

In an era when celebrities (including some “American Idol” contestants) find Souvenir ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES