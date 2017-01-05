Sept. 11
The xx Will Play The Eagles Ballroom in April
It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that to.. more
Jan 5, 2017 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest Attendance Fell 9.3% This Year
Jul 8, 2015 4:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 6 Comments
Bush Ignored Repeated Warnings of Terrorist Attack
During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more
Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
Sept. 11 Heroes Disdained on the Right
To understand the depths of shame and cynicism in the partisan stalling of health legislation for 9/11 first responders, it is only necessary to recall how eagerly Republican politicians once rushed to identify themselves with New York City... more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
Defending the Mosque
No recent controversy has so plainly revealed the hollow values of the American right than the effort to prevent the construction of a community center in Lower Manhattan because it will include a mosque. Arguments in opposition range from ... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments