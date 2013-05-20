Sequester
The Newsmaker Memo: An Interview with Ron Wyden, the Senate's Powerful Policy Wonk
Meanwhile, Wyden has also accumulated considerable seniority, despite his youthful demeanor (and a new baby at home). With the announced retirement of Sen more
May 20, 2013 12:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
An Interview With AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more
Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
Eventually Sequester Will Cause Real Pain—And Among the First to Suffer Will Be Hungry Children
The difference between a natural disaster and a disaster caused by politicians is that the latter will almost always hit the poor and the obscure most heavily, while a hurricane or a flood will at least sometimes spread the suffering more
Mar 10, 2013 9:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
While Republicans Warn Against 'Greece,' That Is Exactly Where Austerity Budgeting Will Lead U.S.
Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more
Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM Joe Conason News Features