RSS

Serbian

flying-dutchman-florentine.jpg.jpe

Thesecond season of the Florentine Opera’s wonderful @ The Center series starts this Friday and Saturdayevening, Sept. 26-27, with “The 81st Season Sampler,” a program ofsongs from the operas the company will present this season. It will be.. more

Sep 22, 2014 2:16 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage18966.jpe

The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

blogimage15308.jpe

With its womblike interior of curtains and kilims, Ilija's Place (3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy) is dark and comfortable. But come summer, light streams into the fenced-in patio where, every Saturday (weather permitting), a pig is roasted on ... more

Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Many restaurateurs have stories, but Alex Radicevich's were better than most. A member of the anti-Nazi resistance in Yugoslavia during World War II, he was imprisoned afterward by Marshal Tito's Communist regime. After escaping to Western ... more

Jun 26, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

It was a simple, early 20th century work by a woman born in Siberia—a board book that people the world over remember from childhood. Esphyr Slobodkina, who wrote Caps For Sale, passed away a few years ago. As an artist, she’d done a lot of work .. more

Jan 27, 2011 1:47 PM Theater

Meryl Streep is an actress of astonishing range, fully inhabiting characters in films as different as Sophie’s Choice and Mama Mia. In Theater of War, a documentary on the 2006 New York production of Mother Courage and Her Children, we watch as .. more

Dec 1, 2010 2:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10716.jpe

Fritz’s Pub, located at the corner of Oklahoma Avenue and 20th Street (3086 S. 20th St.), may look like just another corner tavern, but locals know that Fritz’s stands out for its food. You’ll find daily soups, burgers and a decent corne more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage8166.jpe

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Thehearty aroma of paprika and soulful sound of Balkan music are in theair at Old Town Serbian Gourmet House (522 W. Lincoln Ave.). One ofMilwaukee’s favorite long-running ethnic restaurants, Ol,None more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6120.jpe

Ilija’sPlace (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street inCudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensoryoverload with walls covered in icons, geomet,Dining Out more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage1889.jpe

The Cure never really got bad, conventional wisdom says, they just became too familiar. Sometime over the last decade they lost their ability to recreate the magic of hearing them for the first time.T hat may be true, but I couldn’t care le.. more

Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Three Brothers 2414 S. Saint Clair St. 481-7530 Three Brothers I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES