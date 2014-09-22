Serbian
Flying Dutchman in Riverwest
Thesecond season of the Florentine Opera’s wonderful @ The Center series starts this Friday and Saturdayevening, Sept. 26-27, with “The 81st Season Sampler,” a program ofsongs from the operas the company will present this season. It will be.. more
Sep 22, 2014 2:16 PM John Schneider Around MKE 1 Comments
Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare
The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Cowboy Versus Samurai at Boulevard
There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more
Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pig on the Patio at Ilija's Place in Cudahy
With its womblike interior of curtains and kilims, Ilija's Place (3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy) is dark and comfortable. But come summer, light streams into the fenced-in patio where, every Saturday (weather permitting), a pig is roasted on ... more
Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Remembering Alex Radicevich
Many restaurateurs have stories, but Alex Radicevich's were better than most. A member of the anti-Nazi resistance in Yugoslavia during World War II, he was imprisoned afterward by Marshal Tito's Communist regime. After escaping to Western ... more
Jun 26, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The Deeper Political Allegory of "Caps For Sale" ?
It was a simple, early 20th century work by a woman born in Siberia—a board book that people the world over remember from childhood. Esphyr Slobodkina, who wrote Caps For Sale, passed away a few years ago. As an artist, she’d done a lot of work .. more
Jan 27, 2011 1:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater of War
Meryl Streep is an actress of astonishing range, fully inhabiting characters in films as different as Sophie’s Choice and Mama Mia. In Theater of War, a documentary on the 2006 New York production of Mother Courage and Her Children, we watch as .. more
Dec 1, 2010 2:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Serbian Specialties at Fritz’s Pub
Fritz’s Pub, located at the corner of Oklahoma Avenue and 20th Street (3086 S. 20th St.), may look like just another corner tavern, but locals know that Fritz’s stands out for its food. You’ll find daily soups, burgers and a decent corne more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Ilija’s Place Brings Serbian Touch to Cudahy
Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Old Town Serbian Gourmet House)
Thehearty aroma of paprika and soulful sound of Balkan music are in theair at Old Town Serbian Gourmet House (522 W. Lincoln Ave.). One ofMilwaukee’s favorite long-running ethnic restaurants, Ol,None more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Short Orders (Ilija’s Place)
Ilija’sPlace (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street inCudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensoryoverload with walls covered in icons, geomet,Dining Out more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 1 Comments
Another Damn Good Cure Album
The Cure never really got bad, conventional wisdom says, they just became too familiar. Sometime over the last decade they lost their ability to recreate the magic of hearing them for the first time.T hat may be true, but I couldn’t care le.. more
Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
BEST SERBIAN RESTAURANT
Three Brothers 2414 S. Saint Clair St. 481-7530 Three Brothers I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008