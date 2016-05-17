RSS

Sergei Prokofiev

On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more

May 17, 2016 3:56 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_andrewlitton.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Danny Turner

Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more

Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Classical Music

rom.jpg.jpe

Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more

Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM Classical Music

romeo.jpg.jpe

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet unfolds over six days. The teenage lovers meet on Monday and on Saturday they’re dead. “Many productions miss the pivotal moments more

Oct 23, 2013 12:11 AM A&E Feature

classical_rev_solzhenitsyn.jpg.jpe

Very few people are equally adept at conducting and playing an instrument at the highest level of professional performance. Guest conductor/pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn proved his profound dual abilities last Saturday night with the Milwaukee... more

Feb 13, 2013 5:20 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES