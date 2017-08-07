RSS

Sergio Leone

goodbadugly.jpg.jpe

The horseman at the heart of The Good, TheBad and The Ugly (1966) says little but casts a long shadow on the face of therocky desert. Sometimes the only sounds are absent-minded humming and thejangling of spurs—until a rifle s.. more

Aug 7, 2017 3:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Fellini, Antonioni and Visconti were dominantItalians on the international art house circuit in the '60s and '70s, butItaly's thriving movie industry knocked out scores of films in more populistgenres. Spaghetti westerns, thanks to the.. more

Jul 27, 2013 2:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

 ClintEastwood was still a whippersnapper when he debuted on “Rawhide” as RowdyYates. But, especially when the going got tough on the trail and he furrowedthose iron brows, the outline of the persona he revealed a few years later i.. more

Sep 28, 2012 1:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The western was already slipping from the commanding heights it held over the world's imagination when <em>A Fistful of Dollars </em>startled moviegoers with a new vision of the Old West. The 1964 film by Sergio Leone stripped away the Norma.. more

Mar 26, 2012 1:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13769.jpe

You'd never guess the film RED is adapted from a three-issue comic book published in 2003 and 2004, by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner, even though a gaudy floral postcard introduces Miami, Washington DC, and Mobile Alabama. The slight story ... more

Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

A barely perceptible silhouette crawls forward on the trail, a slight shadow on the face of the rocky desert. The silhouette is a horseman at the onset of For A Few Dollars More and the only sounds are the absent-minded humming and jangling of th.. more

Jul 26, 2010 1:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9452.jpe

Capitalizing on the success of the hit 2006 film adaptation, in November the 1981 Henry Krieger/Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls, the story of a very Supremes-like 1960s girl group, launched its first national tour in almost 25 years. The film v... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8668.jpe

The F ,None more

Nov 10, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Nationally, Rev is a presence on thegrowing circuit of ukulele clubs and festivals after Drop Baby Drop ,Local Music more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage5633.jpe

The Drive-By Truckers show scheduled tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom has been postponed because of band member Patterson Hood’s recent bout with pneumonia.,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES