Serve 60
SERVE 60 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Fighting Hunger Together
SERVE 60, founded by L. Maxwell McKissick in 2009, is a grassroots initiative designed to increase service and volunteerism in America for at least 60 minutes at a time anytime throughout more
Oct 21, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Serve. Taste. Give.
SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more
Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Issue of the Week: Walker’s $100 Million Health Care Tantrum
The true cost of Gov. Scott Walker’s rejection of $3.9 billion in federal funding to expand Medicaid programs for low-wage Wisconsinites is now being realized as legislators make their way through his biennial state budget. more
Mar 28, 2013 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso