SlutWalk Milwaukee 2012: Why Should You Walk?
Last year, SlutWalk started as a grassroots response to a remark made by a Toronto police officer and quickly became an international movement whose goal was to stop the blaming of victims for being sexually... more
Sep 20, 2012 3:40 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Issue of the Week: The Right to Recall Officials Is Yours
In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Badger link dump...
Aug 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
About that Daddy Yankee John McCain endorsement...
Ben Smith from Politico today broke some pretty hilarious news about Daddy Yankee's endorsement of John McCain earlier this week: Apparently, the odious reggaeton star had spoke with Barack Obama's campaign about endorsing the Democratic candidate.. more
Aug 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Top This
Think of the strangest thing you’ve done in the past few months . . . With openings by both Boulevard Theatre and Milwaukee Chamber, the theatre season is about to open in a really big way. And as certain as there are actors polishing off nuance.. more
Aug 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jay-Z vs Oasis (again, only this time on mixtape)
The Jay-Z/Noel Gallagher has taken on a life of its own, and much of the novelty is wearing off at this point. It was funny when Jay-Z took the stage at Glastonbury strumming a nagging version of “Wonderwall,” but less so when Jay-Z revived the fe.. more
Aug 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music