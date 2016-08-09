Seth Rogen
Film Clips 8.11
Meryl Streep stars in the title role of an heiress and amateur opera soprano in Florence Foster Jenkins. She marries a former Shakespearean actor (Hugh Grant), who tries to manage her self-financed opera career. The problem is that Jenkins ... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:19 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Angry Birds 3D, The Nice Guys & More: Film Clips
The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more
May 17, 2016 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: Fifty Shades of Black & Kung Fu Panda 3
Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of a naïve, young journalist. In Kung Fu Panda 3, ... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Steve Jobs
A biographical film on Apple founder Steve Jobs directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
50/50
Adam runs along the waterfront with alt-rock on his iPod in the tone-setting intro for 50/50... more
Sep 27, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments