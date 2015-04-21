Seth Warren-Crow
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Shakespeare Meets Noh Drama
Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Connected to the Ancients
"When you want to know what grief means, remember me," Electra tells the Chorus of Female Slaves in The Oresteia, the 2,500-year-old dramatization by the Greek playwright Aeschylus of King Agamemnon's bloody more
May 6, 2013 4:46 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Ko-Thi Premieres 'Words from the Sole'
A voice whispers, “I been away so long, I wonder if the drum still has the power to connect us back to the beginning of being.” Those words by Milwaukee poet Sheena Carey open Words from the Sole, a groundbreaking new dance from Ko-Thi Danc... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music