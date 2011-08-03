Seussical The Musical
Beautiful Chaos in Soulstice's 'Seussical the Musical'
Seussical the Musical is one of those rare musicals so wildly, beautifully chaotic that the full reality of it doesn't hit you until the next day. Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, the show is a musical fusion of var... more
Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Seussical Soulstice: A Musical in a Big New Space
For much of the recent past, Soulstice Theatre has been floating around various stages (both improvised and otherwise) at the Marian Center for the Nonprofits. The spaces have worked to varying degrees of success. The dramas they had staged... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
