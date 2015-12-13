RSS

Seven Nations

Early next year, Greendale Community Theatre brings a ten year old musical to the stage that is based on a lat ’90s romantic comedy film set in the ’80s. It’s a highly commercial blend of fun, pop musical comedy for the stage which should brighten.. more

Dec 13, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage12290.jpe

Without a major label’s support, Orlando Celtic rockers Seven Nations have released more than 16 records over their nearly two decades together, and have appeared on ESPN, PBS and CBS. Moreso than many of their Celtic-rock peers, they more

Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage388.jpe

Floridia's Seven Nations at times seem torn between traditional Irish music and straight- And Now It's Come to This ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES