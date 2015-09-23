Seventh Seal
Passport to Scandinavia
Sweden is the international focus of the 2015 Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Sep 23, 2015 David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Chess with Death: Milwaukee Film Festival Screens Classic and Contemporary Swedish Cinema
Sweden’sofficial website for tourism estimates that during the month January, the sunrises in dear old Stockholm at 8:47 a.m. – only to set six hours later at 2:55p.m. Kiruna, the northernmost town in the county, languishes the month throu.. more
Aug 26, 2015 Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express
Jazz and rock keyboardist Bryan Auger has shared the stage with a rare list of people, including Sonny Boy Williamson, Led Zeppelin, Tony Williams and Jimi Hendrix. Stripped of the hype that surrounded those artists, the English pianist more
Aug 26, 2010
Two Men and A Stage
Years ago, California's Reduced Shakespeare Company realized that there's a comic appeal in going through some very, very serious material very, very quickly. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) was soon joined by All The Great .. more
Aug 22, 2010 Theater
Klassik's Death of a Beatmaker
Aug 19, 2010 On Music
The Seventh Seal
The two book-ending images in Ingmar Bergman’s 1957 existential masterpiece The Seventh Seal, Death playing a game of chess and Death’s victims dancing, are two of the most parodied in film, satirized by everyone from Woody Allen to Monty P... more
Mar 5, 2009
Mar. 5 - Mar. 11
Mar 4, 2009 This Week in Milwaukee