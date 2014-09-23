RSS

More Sex In A Long-Term Relationship

How do I initiate more “knocking the boots” in an eight-year relationship?Sex in a long-term relationship typically has a different pace and feel from sex in a new relationship. During those heady early days with a new partner, levels more

Sep 23, 2014 12:22 AM Sexpress

I am a 26-year-old male in a three-year relationship with my 23-year-old girlfriend. I have tried to have multiple conversations about our sex life. She is unresponsive and makes me feel like I’m a freak because I want to have more

Aug 8, 2013 3:22 PM Sexpress

How do I initiate more "knocking the boots" in an eight-year relationship?Sex in a long-term relationship typically has a different pace and feel from sex in a new relationship. During those heady early days with a new partner, levels of se... more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES