More Sex In A Long-Term Relationship
Getting More Sex in a Long-Term Relationship
How do I initiate more “knocking the boots” in an eight-year relationship?Sex in a long-term relationship typically has a different pace and feel from sex in a new relationship. During those heady early days with a new partner, levels more
Sep 23, 2014 12:22 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My Partner Wants Sex Less Than I Do
I am a 26-year-old male in a three-year relationship with my 23-year-old girlfriend. I have tried to have multiple conversations about our sex life. She is unresponsive and makes me feel like I’m a freak because I want to have more
Aug 8, 2013 3:22 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Getting More Sex in a Long-Term Relationship
How do I initiate more "knocking the boots" in an eight-year relationship?Sex in a long-term relationship typically has a different pace and feel from sex in a new relationship. During those heady early days with a new partner, levels of se... more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress