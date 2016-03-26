Sex Offenders
Chantia Lewis Seeking to Unseat Robert Puente on the Milwaukee Common Council
Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more
Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Abele’s Mental Health Board Continues Sex Offender Cover-Up
At the public meeting of the appointed Milwaukee County Mental Health Board, Dennis Hughes spoke out about the “imminent threat to public safety” posed by two patients who are scheduled to be transferred to a new facility on West Uncas A... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Truth About Why Dennis Hughes Was Arrested at the Mental Health Board Meeting
AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more
Dec 17, 2015 8:59 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 11 Comments
Abele Administration’s $5 Million No-Bid Contract for Residential Facility Stirs Controversy
Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more
Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Political Predators
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Dennis Moroney, a conservative judge, recently ordered state officials to ignore local residency laws to find a home for Joe Wofford Jr., a convicted sex offender who has been held for “treatment” for 19 ye... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Milwaukee Leaders Force Walker To Address Sex Offender Placement Policy
A very public scolding by Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy has resulted in a letter from Gov. Scott Walker stating that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) would work with local leaders on concerns about the city’s d... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:24 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
