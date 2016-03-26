RSS

Sex Offenders

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more

Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Daily Dose

At the public meeting of the appointed Milwaukee County Mental Health Board, Dennis Hughes spoke out about the “imminent threat to public safety” posed by two patients who are scheduled to be transferred to a new facility on West Uncas A... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:27 PM News Features 5 Comments

AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more

Dec 17, 2015 8:59 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more

Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Dennis Moroney, a conservative judge, recently ordered state officials to ignore local residency laws to find a home for Joe Wofford Jr., a convicted sex offender who has been held for “treatment” for 19 ye... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:03 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

A very public scolding by Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy has resulted in a letter from Gov. Scott Walker stating that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) would work with local leaders on concerns about the city’s d... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:24 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage12331.jpe

