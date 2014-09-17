Sex Pistols
2014 Small Town America Concert Tour Visits Cedar Grove
Seventh Day Slumber, a seasonedChristian rock band best known for its hit singles "Caroline" and"Oceans from the Rain," is currently on the road with Child FundInternational's fourth annual Small Town America Tour and is making anexclusive sto.. more
Sep 17, 2014 4:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
The Weirdest "Jesus Christ Superstar" Production Ever is Coming to Milwaukee
Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more
Apr 8, 2014 8:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Public Image Ltd., Resurrected by Butter
Given John Lydon’s strained relationship with the recording industry, it seems fitting that the reunion of his post-Sex Pistols band Public Image Ltd. has been funded not by a record label, but rather a butter company. In 2008, the British ... more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee