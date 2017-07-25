RSS

Sex Trafficking

Heal the Hood MKE is a series of neighborhood events launched back 2012 by founder-lead organizer Ajamou Butler to provide support for kids and families; their next block parties take place July 29 and Aug. 25-26. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:25 PM News Features 2 Comments

The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Expresso

Exploit No More is a new nonprofit (founded January 2013) working to combat child sex trafficking in Greater Milwaukee through building awareness, networking between communities and most more

May 28, 2014 6:04 PM Expresso

“Human trafficking” conjures up images of international sex rings and slave labor in other countries.But human traffickers and their victims are a constant presence more

Jun 11, 2013 10:39 PM News Features

