Sex Trafficking
'Heal the Hood' One Community at a Time
Heal the Hood MKE is a series of neighborhood events launched back 2012 by founder-lead organizer Ajamou Butler to provide support for kids and families; their next block parties take place July 29 and Aug. 25-26. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:25 PM Teran Powell News Features 2 Comments
Heroes of the Week Grateful Girls Volunteers and Staff
The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Exploit No More Volunteers
Exploit No More is a new nonprofit (founded January 2013) working to combat child sex trafficking in Greater Milwaukee through building awareness, networking between communities and most more
May 28, 2014 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sex Trafficking in the Spotlight
“Human trafficking” conjures up images of international sex rings and slave labor in other countries.But human traffickers and their victims are a constant presence more
Jun 11, 2013 10:39 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features