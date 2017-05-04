RSS

Sex

Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more

May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM On Music

trumpstunner.jpg.jpe

It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more

Nov 4, 2016 7:00 PM Comedy

selig.jpg.jpe

Earlier this year,Ireviewed the history of former Brewers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballotand speculated about who might be the next to be inducted. However, I neglectedto consider the possibility of any non-players getting the call. L.. more

Oct 14, 2016 2:45 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the clas.. more

May 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

mkeshare.jpg.jpe

The Tool Shed, a locally owned Milwaukee erotic boutique, issponsoring Milwaukee SHARE (Sexual HealthAnd Relationship Education). The weeklong sexuality education event runs April 3 throughApril 10, and will focus on provid.. more

Mar 4, 2016 8:01 PM Around MKE

sexpress mr.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more

Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM , Sexpress

curtainsspringawakening.jpg.jpe

The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

concertreview_nickoffermanmeganmullally.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally divulged the dirtiest details of their sex life during a night of song and comedy. more

May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Comedy

This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more

Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Around MKE

sexpress mr.jpg.jpe

In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more

Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM , Sexpress

ihatehollywood_cliffmartinez.jpg.jpe

Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more

Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

aroundmke_giftstothecommunity.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

When an organization turns 100, a much deserved celebratory eventis usually on the horizon. The Greater MilwaukeeFoundation is going above and beyond a one-time party, however, andthanking the community for its support in a more expansive way: .. more

Jan 10, 2015 12:00 AM Around MKE

aroundmke_martinlutherkingjr.jpg.jpe

Martin Luther King Jr. / via Wikimedia

Jan 8, 2015 1:00 PM Around MKE

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Daily Dose 6 Comments

onmusic_kaceymusgraves.jpg.jpe

kaceymusgraves.com

Kacey Musgraves didn’t make much of a splash when she competed on the 2007 “American Idol” knockoff “Nashville Star,” where she finished seventh, but after three commercially ignored independent albums, this year she finally released her bre.. more

Dec 15, 2014 2:58 PM On Music

aroundmke_ccc_kellygarcia_juliannehunter_nicholeforbes.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy from the Cedarburg Cultural Center

The CedarburgCultural Center is hosting three local artists throughout December and invitesthe public to come mingle (free of charge) with these talented people to learnabout their unique trades.WestBend floral designer, artist, pastor and r.. more

Dec 12, 2014 3:20 PM Around MKE

curtains_robnovak.jpg.jpe

Pink Banana

This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.A quick search of the internet .. more

Dec 3, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

cybermonday.jpg.jpe

thinkstock

The Shepherd Express is offering great CyberMonday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:30 PM Around MKE

curtains_itsawonderfullife.jpg.jpe

uwp.edu/therita/

It started-out as a 4,100-word short story that no publisher was interested in. Unable to find a publisher, author Philip Van Doren Stern cranked out 200 copies for friends as Christmas presents in December of 1943. There was a Hollywood producer .. more

Nov 30, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

