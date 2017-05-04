Sex
Artist Named for Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Mural Project
Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more
May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: WebsterX, Mic Kellogg, Simen Sez, AWillThaGreat, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Election in Sports Analogies
It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more
Bud Selig, Hall of Famer? A Historical Look at his Chances
Earlier this year,Ireviewed the history of former Brewers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballotand speculated about who might be the next to be inducted. However, I neglectedto consider the possibility of any non-players getting the call. L.. more
Oct 14, 2016 2:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Romeo & Juliet & Bard & Bourbon
Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the clas.. more
May 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Tool Shed Announces Milwaukee SHARE
The Tool Shed, a locally owned Milwaukee erotic boutique, issponsoring Milwaukee SHARE (Sexual HealthAnd Relationship Education). The weeklong sexuality education event runs April 3 throughApril 10, and will focus on provid.. more
Mar 4, 2016 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Spring Awakening in Summer With Off the Wall
The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Recap: Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Got Intimate at the Riverside Theater
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally divulged the dirtiest details of their sex life during a night of song and comedy. more
May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
'Live' from SXSW
This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more
Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Sexpress Podcast:The Spampire
In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Cliff Martinez’s Movie Music
Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more
Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Gifts to the Community
When an organization turns 100, a much deserved celebratory eventis usually on the horizon. The Greater MilwaukeeFoundation is going above and beyond a one-time party, however, andthanking the community for its support in a more expansive way: .. more
Jan 10, 2015 12:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee
Jan 8, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Why Did Wisconsin Club for Growth Send $750K to a Dark-Money Group in Missouri Last Year?
The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 6 Comments
Kacey Musgraves Will Return to Milwaukee in February
Kacey Musgraves didn’t make much of a splash when she competed on the 2007 “American Idol” knockoff “Nashville Star,” where she finished seventh, but after three commercially ignored independent albums, this year she finally released her bre.. more
Dec 15, 2014 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Artists in Residence at the Cedarburg Cultural Center
The CedarburgCultural Center is hosting three local artists throughout December and invitesthe public to come mingle (free of charge) with these talented people to learnabout their unique trades.WestBend floral designer, artist, pastor and r.. more
Dec 12, 2014 3:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Playwriting Workshop with Rob Novak
This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.A quick search of the internet .. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shepherd Express Cyber Monday Deals
The Shepherd Express is offering great CyberMonday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
It’s A Wonderful Life Staged Radio Play at UW-Parkside
It started-out as a 4,100-word short story that no publisher was interested in. Unable to find a publisher, author Philip Van Doren Stern cranked out 200 copies for friends as Christmas presents in December of 1943. There was a Hollywood producer .. more
Nov 30, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater