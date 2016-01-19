Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: The Phanton of the Stockroom
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more
Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Bring Home the Beef
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more
Dec 14, 2015 10:50 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Hatch
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more. Can't get enough Sexpress? Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more
Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Long Distance Judo
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class. Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever." Want to have one of your relation.. more
Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Movie Madness and Hubby Trouble
This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more
Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more
Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Ryan
Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more
Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast:The Cookie Monster
In the third installment of the Sexpress: He Said / She Said Podcast, Liz and Tyler tackle a listener's question about tricky parenting boundaries.Also, in a new segment, they welcome special guest Allison Dunne who shares a doozy of a bad date.. more
Mar 24, 2015 6:10 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast:The Spampire
In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Birthday Gift?
Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more
Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Daniel Fleming Arts Blog Pt. 2
In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more
Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts 1 Comments
Can Sexual Problems Be ‘All in Your Head’?
Stuart fields a question from a reader wondering how to discern whether sexual problems such as lack of desire and premature ejaculation have psychological or physical causes. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:26 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My Husband Is A Crossdresser
Laura Anne Stuart addresses a question from a reader who has just learned that her husband is a crossdresser and wonders what this means about his identity, future actions and their relationship. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:10 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Is Breastfeeding Affected By Nipple Clamps?
Laura Anne Stuart fields a question about potential effects of nipple pincher/clamp use on breastfeeding. Madison Young, a kinky artist-director-actress and a new mother, weighs in on the issue. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:37 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Body-Safe Vaginal Moisturizers
Laura Anne Stuart discusses body-safe vaginal moisturizers. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:09 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Instead of Feeling Pleasure, I Feel Pain When I’m Close to Orgasm
Laura Anne Stuart fields a question from a reader who experiences pain or lack of sensation when close to orgasm. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress