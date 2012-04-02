RSS

Sha

blogimage18207.jpe

Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage5253.jpe

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more

Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Health & Wellness

Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES