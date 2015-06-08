Shabazz Palaces
Shabazz Palaces w/ Eaters @ The Rave
While The Offspring drew a bigger crowd upstairs, Shabazz Palaces mesmerized attendees Friday night at the Rave. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 4-10
PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Shabazz Palaces Put On a Punishing Show
I\'ll say this about last night\'s Shabazz Palaces performance at Mad Planet: I\'ve never experienced a rap show that made such a mockery of ear plugs before. The avant hip-hop duo\'s deep, blown-out bass was pushed punishingly high in the mix, an.. more
Apr 5, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shabazz Palaces to Play Mad Planet
<p> Sub Pop\'s speaker-denting avant hip-hop collective Shabazz Palaces will play Mad Planet on Wednesday, April 4, the local music blog Seizure Chicken <a href=\"http://www.seizurechicken.com/2012/01/seizurechicken-battlecry-wmse-present-shabazz-.. more
Jan 27, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tulpan
Near the conclusion of his four-star review of Tulpan, Roger Ebert acknowledges the difficulties of convincing American audiences to see a dramedy about shepherds in barren Kazakhstan. “You’ll enjoy it, not soon forget it, and you&rsquo,Tod... more
Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee