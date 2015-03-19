Shailene Woodley
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more
Mar 19, 2015 1:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: June 5
Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 18
Based on the first of three young adult novels by Veronica Roth, this futuristic saga centers on teenager Beatrice Prior (Shailene Woodley). She and all other 16-year-olds must undergo a grueling test to determine each teen’s place within s... more
Mar 19, 2014 1:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Spectacular Now
After a long night of partying, climaxed by an ineffectual stab at telling off the girl who had recently left him, Sutter (Miles Teller) awakens in the morning on a stranger’s lawn. The girl who discovers him, Aimee (Shailene Woodley), is a... more
Aug 19, 2013 5:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Descendants
<p> Near the start of <em>The Descendants</em>, the weary protagonist Matt King (George Clooney) remarks how associates from the mainland always assume that his Hawaiian home is paradise. The images on the screen tell us where he\'s going before h.. more
Mar 16, 2012 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf
Penned by black feminist playwright Ntozake Shange in the mid-’70s, a time when the theater didn’t offer many strong rolls for black women, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf touched on enough heavy s,Tod... more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee