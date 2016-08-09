Shakespeare In The Park
Immortal Questions in an Ancient Context
Optimist Theatre’s latest installment of Shakespeare in the Park, Julius Caesar, is a triumph of dark staging and political commentary. Their stirring and ominous production elements and exemplary ensemble cast combine to create a powerful ... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:13 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Julius Caesar’ in Kadish Park
The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more
Free Shakespeare in Three Bridges
Boozy Bard shows sound like a lot of fun. A group of actors arrive at the venue not knowing who they’re going to be playing until the show starts. Summit Players have something similar tonight for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare. .. more
Jul 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summit Players Shakespeare Fundraiser
The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more
Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ganymede’s Free All-Women Romeo and Juliet
"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more
Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more
Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Hands-On Work of Telling Stories
An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more
Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
Shakespeare in the Park is Back
For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more
Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Amanda Sullivan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more
Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Macbeth With Optimist
It’s raining just a few days before the new year and the whole world seems slightly confused. It’s winter in Milwaukee. Optimist Theatre recently sent out a press release on its upcoming winter fundraiser party. Here they’re celebrating an upcom.. more
Dec 30, 2011 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Optimist Theatre's PLAY ON!
A group of theatre professionals sit around over pizza casually discussing things and a few years later, there’s a large group of people watching a free outdoor production of The Tempest in the shadow of Alverno. Optimist Theatre’s first Shakesp.. more
Feb 10, 2011 11:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Long Walk With Optimist's Tempest
The Optimist Theatre debuts a prospective annual outdoor Shakespeare series with a production of The Tempest. Due to slightly haywire scheduling, I was unable to attend the show opening weekend. Thankfully, I had the evening open last night. Du.. more
Jun 25, 2010 10:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
River Rhythms w/ Hounds Tooth and Alex Wilson
A relatively fresh addition to the city’s bar-blues scene, Hounds Tooth quickly emerged as staples of just about every regional blues festival worth its salt, thanks in large part to singer Jamie Brace, whose potent wail is loud enough to s... more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
