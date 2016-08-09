RSS

theatrereview_optimist_a_(bycassiuscox).jpg.jpe

Photo by Cassius Cox

Optimist Theatre’s latest installment of Shakespeare in the Park, Julius Caesar, is a triumph of dark staging and political commentary. Their stirring and ominous production elements and exemplary ensemble cast combine to create a powerful ... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

shakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:51 PM Theater

Boozy Bard shows sound like a lot of fun. A group of actors arrive at the venue not knowing who they’re going to be playing until the show starts. Summit Players have something similar tonight for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare. .. more

Jul 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12376527_759357587504229_8732060934473358406_n.jpg.jpe

Summit Players

The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more

Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more

Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more

Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Off the Cuff

10411312_10152448642663713_8857482736157563368_n.jpg.jpe

For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more

Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more

Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM Around MKE

One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more

Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Theater

Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

It’s raining just a few days before the new year and the whole world seems slightly confused. It’s winter in Milwaukee. Optimist Theatre recently sent out a press release on its upcoming winter fundraiser party. Here they’re celebrating an upcom.. more

Dec 30, 2011 1:12 PM Theater

A group of theatre professionals sit around over pizza casually discussing things and a few years later, there’s a large group of people watching a free outdoor production of The Tempest in the shadow of Alverno. Optimist Theatre’s first Shakesp.. more

Feb 10, 2011 11:24 AM Around MKE

blogimage12950.jpe

blogimage12376.jpe

blogimage11848.jpe

blogimage11809.jpe

 The Optimist Theatre debuts a prospective annual outdoor Shakespeare series with a production of The Tempest. Due to slightly haywire scheduling, I was unable to attend the show opening weekend. Thankfully, I had the evening open last night. Du.. more

Jun 25, 2010 10:58 PM Theater

blogimage7750.jpe

