RSS

Shana Mccaw

artreviewportraitscoiety.jpg.jpe

“McCaw and Budsberg: The Cleft and Shimmering Hour," featuring works by collaborative artists Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw, as well as “Ideal State," featuring paintings by Robert Lahmann, continue through March 26 at Portrait Socie... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:48 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

“The Cleft and Shimmering Hour” and “Ideal State” exhibitions run at the Portrait Society Gallery, Jan. 13-Mar. 26; “Film Noir and Technicolor Characters” is on display at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts through Feb. 3; and “The Biennial Ke... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:54 PM Visual Arts

artreview_inova_a.jpg.jpe

The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more

Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

It is rolling art experiment and transient exhibition. “Cargo Space” at INOVA is the brainchild of Christopher Sperandio and Simon Grennan. Their aim is to explore more

Sep 11, 2014 11:51 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES