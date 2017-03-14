Shana Mccaw
Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw Catch Moments in Time at Portrait Society
“McCaw and Budsberg: The Cleft and Shimmering Hour," featuring works by collaborative artists Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw, as well as “Ideal State," featuring paintings by Robert Lahmann, continue through March 26 at Portrait Socie... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Two Exhibits Open at Portrait Society Gallery
“The Cleft and Shimmering Hour” and “Ideal State” exhibitions run at the Portrait Society Gallery, Jan. 13-Mar. 26; “Film Noir and Technicolor Characters” is on display at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts through Feb. 3; and “The Biennial Ke... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:54 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
From Social Commentary to Inner Reality
The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more
Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Cargo Space’ Comes to Inova
It is rolling art experiment and transient exhibition. “Cargo Space” at INOVA is the brainchild of Christopher Sperandio and Simon Grennan. Their aim is to explore more
Sep 11, 2014 11:51 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts