Shane Hochstetler

Indonesian Junk Tap the Spirit of CBGB on "I'll Run Away"
Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Awa.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:36 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Juiceboxxx Deserves to Be Taken Seriously
At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Joe Wong’s ‘The Trap Set’ Podcast Lets the Drummer Get Some
Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Milwaukee’s ‘Punx Give Thanx, Again!’ Benefit Offers Punk for a Cause
Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Devil Met Contention Look to the Past
Milwaukee’s Devil Met Contention find connections between the struggles of yesteryear and those of today on their evocative new album. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Space Raft Get Existential on ‘Rubicon’
For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more
Apr 12, 2016 1:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Slow Walker Get Serious
Grunge Lords should be the album that cements Slow Walker as one of Milwaukee’s marquee underground rock bands. But it probably won’t. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Midwestern Charm Survive ‘Growing Pains’
There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more
Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Expire Examine the Dark Side of Sex on ‘Pretty Low’
Pretty Low, the new album from Milwaukee-based hardcore act Expire, wastes little time in setting the mood that dominates the record’s 11 tracks. Over a metal-infused more
Jun 25, 2014 1:01 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
For Brett Newski, Less is More
Brett Newski imposed strict limitations on himself while working on his latest album, American Folk Armageddon, which he recorded at Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street more
May 21, 2014 1:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
A New Home for Howl Street, Bay View’s Busiest Recording Studio
There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Call Me Lightning's Long Road to 'Human Hell'
Call Me Lightning’s new album Human Hell arrived this weekend. That news comes as some relief to the band, since as of just last week, its release was uncertain. The independent Minneapolis label,Music Feature more
Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Disguised as Birds Sign Off With One Last EP
Milwaukee will never lack post-hardcore bands that sound like Fugazi—at any point there are at least a handful of visible ones playing multiple shows each month—but Disguised as Birds, a quartet that announced their break up this month after nearl.. more
Jan 30, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Like Like The The The Death Tap the Underground, In All Its Forms
Listening to Cave Jenny, the latest album by Milwaukee’s Like Like The The The Death—LLTTTD for short, please—is like taking a manic tour of the past 25 years of underground music. From the explosive opening strains of “Here Comes Irregular... more
Oct 9, 2013 4:38 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Estates’ Full-Throttle Throwback Emo
Though it didn’t receive much attention beyond a handful of appreciative write-ups, Pretty Wounds released one of last year’s most vital local punk albums, a viciously grungy six-song sock to the gut called Whatever, Go more
May 7, 2013 9:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts
Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Paper Holland’s Long-in-the-Making Debut
Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more
Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Zebras' Bleak State of the World
Underground rock bands have touched upon issues of violence, illness and death for ages, to the point of draining these topics of any real emotional force. Superficial discussions of the realities of life (or, in the worst of genres, an ou... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Magnetic Minds' Heavy Rock 'n' Roll
Though the group only features two members, Milwaukee-based Magnetic Minds makes a whole lot of noise. Count the band, featuring Chris Ortiz on vocals and bass guitar and Tim Wick on drums, as one of a number of... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music