Shane Walsh
Photocopies Gone Astray in Shane Walsh's 'Xpressor'
Shane Walsh’s paintings exhibition, “Xpressor," at The Alice Wilds in Walker’s Point, translates impressions of misstepped photocopies into compositions that borrow techniques of sampling, remixing, paste-up and collage in a purely non-f... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:16 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Francisco Salas at Portrait Society and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
The work of Wisconsin artist Rafael Francisco Salas is presented in two exhibitions, at Portrait Society Gallery and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:46 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
'12th Wave Utopia' and 'Wasted Days and Wasted Nights' at Portrait Society Gallery
Two new exhibitions open in the Third Ward’s Portrait Society Gallery on Friday, March 20. In 12th WaveUtopia , Shane Walsh hasturned out a suite of works whose vocabulary is comprised of varying tones andtextures of black, white and gray. The .. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:50 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art And Nature At The Portrait Society
Fifty-plus years ago as a teen seeking the “meaning of contentment,” I listened to Elvis wail “Crying in the Chapel” and decided it was strictly cornball. My mature preferences lead me to the spiritual highs discovered in woodlands more
Jan 16, 2013 2:34 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Brewers vs. Astros
Fresh from their series against the Seattle Mariners, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another Midsummer Night McGivern
The Milwaukee theater scene’s answer to David Sedaris, John McGivern follows up his A Midsummer Night McGivern ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee