Shane Walsh

Shane Walsh’s paintings exhibition, “Xpressor," at The Alice Wilds in Walker’s Point, translates impressions of misstepped photocopies into compositions that borrow techniques of sampling, remixing, paste-up and collage in a purely non-f... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:16 PM Visual Arts

The work of Wisconsin artist Rafael Francisco Salas is presented in two exhibitions, at Portrait Society Gallery and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:46 PM Visual Arts

Two new exhibitions open in the Third Ward’s Portrait Society Gallery on Friday, March 20. In 12th WaveUtopia , Shane Walsh hasturned out a suite of works whose vocabulary is comprised of varying tones andtextures of black, white and gray. The .. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:50 PM Visual Arts

Fifty-plus years ago as a teen seeking the “meaning of contentment,” I listened to Elvis wail “Crying in the Chapel” and decided it was strictly cornball. My mature preferences lead me to the spiritual highs discovered in woodlands more

Jan 16, 2013 2:34 PM Visual Arts

Fresh from their series against the Seattle Mariners, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee theater scene’s answer to David Sedaris, John McGivern follows up his A Midsummer Night McGivern ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

