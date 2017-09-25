RSS

Shank Hall

stiff little fingers.jpg.jpe

Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more

Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Concert Reviews

larkinpoe.jpg.jpe

How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more

Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

michaelianblack.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more

Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Around MKE

musicgateway_samanthafish.jpg.jpe

“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more

May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Music Feature

kinky friedman may 2 milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Hank Snyder

Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more

May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_meatpuppets_byjaimebutler.jpg.jpe

Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more

May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Music Feature

twim_daviddondero.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more

Jan 3, 2017 1:36 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jimgaffigan.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_deadhorses_byjennifernewlin.jpg.jpe

Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_bandofhorses_bychristopherwilson.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

commander cody.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/commandercody

Despite his age, wizened country-rock hero Commander Cody kept the energy up during his rowdy show Friday night. more

Oct 3, 2016 3:10 PM Concert Reviews

matthew.jpg.jpg.jpe

In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_matthewsweet.jpg.jpe

Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

cactus blossoms.jpg.jpe

The sibling country duo The Cactus Blossoms looked to the past, while the The Whiskeybelles brought joy to some unlikely covers. more

Aug 1, 2016 1:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_drdog.jpg.jpe

Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

kings x.jpg.jpe

A modest but reverential crowd turned out to see the cult Texas metal trio King’s X deliver their complicated take on the genre. more

Jun 28, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

davidbazanpress.jpg.jpe

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

greenriver.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/gromusic

The amiable Fort Worth quintet Green River Ordinance were have transitioned from the kind of adult contemporary-compatible alt rock that landed them spots supporting the Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse to a country sound. Their latest album, Fi... more

Apr 4, 2016 4:09 PM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_jonathanrichman_b.jpg.jpe

Rock ’n’ roll icon Jonathan Richman answers some of our questions about his travels and his charming new album, Ishkode! Ishkode! more

Mar 22, 2016 4:40 PM Music Feature

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES