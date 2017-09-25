Shank Hall
Stiff Little Fingers Prove They’re Still Going Strong at Shank Hall
Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more
Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2017
How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more
Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Michael Ian Black Announced as Milwaukee Comedy Festival Headliner
The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more
Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Samantha Fish Looks to the Past on Her Unorthodox Covers Album
“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more
May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Jon Gilbertson Music Feature
Kinky Friedman @ Shank Hall
Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more
May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Meat Puppets Add a Fourth, But It's All in the Family
Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more
May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 5-11
Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more
Jan 3, 2017 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 8-14
Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 10-16
Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen @ Shank Hall
Despite his age, wizened country-rock hero Commander Cody kept the energy up during his rowdy show Friday night. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Matthew Sweet w/ Gabe Dixon and David Ryan Harris @ Shank Hall
In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 8-14
Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Cactus Blossoms w/ The Whiskeybelles @ Shank Hall
The sibling country duo The Cactus Blossoms looked to the past, while the The Whiskeybelles brought joy to some unlikely covers. more
Aug 1, 2016 1:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 21-27
Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
King’s X w/ Kings of Spade @ Shank Hall
A modest but reverential crowd turned out to see the cult Texas metal trio King’s X deliver their complicated take on the genre. more
Jun 28, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Green River Ordinance @ Shank Hall
The amiable Fort Worth quintet Green River Ordinance were have transitioned from the kind of adult contemporary-compatible alt rock that landed them spots supporting the Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse to a country sound. Their latest album, Fi... more
Apr 4, 2016 4:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jonathan Richman Takes In the World
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jonathan Richman answers some of our questions about his travels and his charming new album, Ishkode! Ishkode! more
Mar 22, 2016 4:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature