RSS

Shannon Curfman W/ H2-Oh

curtains_wizardofoz_skylight.jpg.jpe

skylightmusictheatre.org

Any live stage show that overlaps the end of the year could potentially have something special planned for that final night of the year. Skylight Music Theatre will be having a special performance of The Wizard of Oz the evening Dec. 31. This year.. more

Dec 21, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

The theatre season continues to wind down this coming weekend with a couple of openings on a couple of different stages that may be relatively close to each other geographically, but are actually pretty drastically different in every other respect.. more

Apr 12, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11062.jpe

In 1999, at age 15, guitarist/songwriter Shannon Curfman burst onto the blues and roots rock scene with her major-label debut, Loud Guitars, Big Suspicion , under the direction of Clive Davis and Arista Records. The record garnered rave more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9177.jpe

Every young blues performer in the late ’90s was burdened with comparisons to Jonny Lang, but Shannon Curfman got the worst of it, since not only is she from North Dakota, like Lang, but Lang even co-wrote part of her precocious 1999 debut ... more

Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES