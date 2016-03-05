Shannon Nettesheim
Darkly Comic Bachelorette with Theater RED
Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more
Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Starlings’: A Fresh Take on Society’s Struggle with Diversity
Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Scene You Need’
Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more
Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Andy Warhol, ‘King of Pop’
Alchemist Theatre’s The King of Pop plunges audiences into the aluminum foil-lined world of Andy Warhol’s “The Factory.” more
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
‘Another Tale of Eddie’ at Alchemist
Alchemist Theatre opens its New York Stories Trilogy with a drama about grifters in from the dawn of punk. more
Mar 16, 2015 5:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Further Thoughts On Eddie
“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more
Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sala da Pranzo
A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Goodbye, Sweet Prince, Or So We All Presume
Another Sunday, another split decision by the Observers. While Frank followed his "baseball rules" rule to attend the Brewers' home finale, Artie hunkered down in his version of NFL Central, sticking pins in his Brett Favre voodoo bobblehea... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Under Lock and Key: Male Chastity Devices
Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee