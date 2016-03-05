RSS

Shannon Nettesheim

evan koepnick and shannon nettesheim.jpg.jpe

Traveling Lemur Productions

Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more

Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

starlings.jpg.jpe

Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Theater

theatrereview_alchemist.jpg.jpe

Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more

Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Theater

theatrereview_kingofpop_photobyaaronkopec.jpg.jpe

Alchemist Theatre’s The King of Pop plunges audiences into the aluminum foil-lined world of Andy Warhol’s “The Factory.” more

May 5, 2015 10:06 PM Theater

curtains_thekingofpop.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more

May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Theater 1 Comments

theatrereview_anothertaleofeddie_alchemist.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre opens its New York Stories Trilogy with a drama about grifters in from the dawn of punk. more

Mar 16, 2015 5:35 PM Theater

curtains_anothertaleofeddie_aaronkopec.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more

Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage12345.jpe

Another Sunday, another split decision by the Observers. While Frank followed his "baseball rules" rule to attend the Brewers' home finale, Artie hunkered down in his version of NFL Central, sticking pins in his Brett Favre voodoo bobblehea... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

blogimage11295.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES