Shark Tank
A Friendlier Kind of Shark Tank
“Project Pitch It" co-creator Bev Greenberg explains the vision behind her Milwaukee-centric spin on “Shark Tank." more
Feb 14, 2017 2:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Entrepreneur, Investor and Former ‘Shark Tank’ Executive Rodney Sampson Gives Advice to Small Business Owners
For many, RodneySampson is one of the most well respected entrepreneurs in the country. Withdecades of experience running, investing in and advising companies like Digit,Sandbox and Southern Culture Foods, he was an ideal choice to speak.. more
Apr 29, 2016 8:46 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
"Shark Tank" is Hosting a Milwaukee Casting Call
"Shark Tank," the hit ABC reality show that somehow makes cutthroat, billionaire one-percenters seem like the most likable people on television, is hosting a casting call in Milwaukee this month. Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs ar.. more
Jul 10, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
